Thunder Bay – HEALTH – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports there has been an outbreak of a non-COVID-19 respiratory illness has been declared at Southbridge-Pinewood Court (2625 Walsh St E.). This outbreak is affecting the Sandpiper Unit only.
All restrictions are in place.
The Health Unit is urging people to stay at home and refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those most vulnerable: young infants and children, the elderly and those with other chronic illnesses.
Please contact the home directly for more information.
The Health Unit reminds the public to prevent getting and spreading infections by:
- Washing hands often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water, or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Staying at home if sick to avoid spreading infections to others.
- Getting a flu shot.