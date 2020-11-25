TORONTO – Toronto, Mayor John Tory and Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 (coronavirus disease).

There are 39,094 cases of COVID-19 in the city, an increase of 481 new cases today. There are 168 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 1,555 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 33,049 people have recovered from COVID-19. Case status data can be found on the City’s reporting platform: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-latest-city-of-toronto-news/covid-19-status-of-cases-in-toronto/.

Mayor Tory issued a plea for Torontonians to support small, independent businesses as they start holiday shopping. He continues to urge retailers who remain open under the provincial regulations and residents to avoid in-person Black Friday sales – these sales are not worth the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. People are strongly encouraged to give their business to local stores offering curbside pickup or online sales. The Mayor also encouraged residents who are able to resume “Take Out Wednesday,” and order take-out or delivery from local restaurants that have shifted their business to take-out and delivery to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

All people in Toronto should be adopting steps for self-protection. Dr. de Villa recommends individuals only consider leaving their homes for essential activities such as work, education and fresh air and exercise. As much as possible, residents are asked to limit contact to people in the same household, keep at least six feet apart from people not in the same household and wear a mask when outside of their homes, especially in indoor settings and when physical distancing is difficult. Residents should wash hands frequently and remain at home when ill.