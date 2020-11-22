By Kateri Banning

Fort William First Nation – Fort William First Nation member Ed Collins, also known at this time of the year as “the Grinch” is offering free photos every Saturday and Sunday on Fort William First Nation.

“Of course it’s free , as we all have smart phones they are welcome to take as many as they wan . Of course I am practicing proper protocols and social distancing, I have my wipes right in the grinch’s sleigh . As for a fee I’m doing this for free but encourage all to do their part in this crazy times maybe a donation to the food bank or their favourite charity on behalf of the Grinch What inspired me.”

“I have been wanting to do this for many years, in the summer I got a great deal on a sleigh and rebuilt it . My wife Nancy then created and sewed my costume. I think the year we all had can be summed up by the Grinch but in the end we all have a big heart and will get through this I’ll be doing this on weekends I’m thinking from 1-4 but not sure due to weather, and of course COVID restrictions”.

“If it takes the grinch to put a smile on people’s faces I’m happy to do it,” concludes Collins.