Fort William FN – The Ontario Provincial Police and the Anishnawbek Police have charged a 51-year-old woman with trafficking a controlled substance, namely cocaine.

The police services conducted a traffic stop on Fort William First Nation, and found about $15,000 worth of suspected cocaine in the vehicle.

They charged the driver with drug trafficking.

The woman also faces charges of possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Her name has not been released yet. The woman was released on an undertaking to appear in court on December 14, 2021.