EDMONTON – NEWS – Have you ever wondered what 1.35 Million cigarettes look like?

On August 27, Red Deer RCMP’s GIS drug team executed search warrants at three properties in Red Deer, Lacombe County and Morningside, Alberta.

A two-month investigation revealed a wholesale supplier of contraband tobacco products was operating out of Red Deer, distributing to numerous locations throughout Alberta. Search warrants were executed on three properties associated to the suspect, with the assistance of Red Deer RCMP’s Property/Intel team and the Ponoka RCMP.

At the three locations, RCMP seized 1.35 million illegal cigarettes, approximately $14,000 in cash, a stolen Dodge Challenger, and contraband cannabis products. The retail value of the seized cigarettes was over $1 million.

As a result of the investigation, Chrys Tremblay, 43, of Red Deer faces five charges, including:

Selling unstamped (contraband) tobacco under the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)

32(1) Selling unstamped tobacco products under the Excise Act

10(2) Possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis products

Tremblay was released and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 4, 2021.