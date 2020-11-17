OTTAWA – Politics – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, today released the following statement on the Conservative Opposition Day motion calling on the Trudeau Liberals to take action against China:

“Now is the time to act. First, we call upon the Liberal government to finally grow a spine and make a decision on Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s 5G network within 30 days of the adoption of this motion.

“Second, that the government develop a comprehensive plan to combat China’s growing foreign operations here in Canada and its increasing intimidation of Canadians.

“Intellectual property theft, counterfeiting, and digital piracy are not exceptions in our dealings with China – they are the reality.

“It is high time our government and corporate leaders realized that.

“Canadians of Chinese origin have been threatened by foreign agents in our country and the very values we hold dear, like openness, justice, and tolerance, have been weaponized against us.

“When a dictatorship has so much influence that protecting Canadian citizens on Canadian soil is a question open for debate, you know you have a problem.

“While the Trudeau government is ignoring the problem, Canadians are worried we aren’t doing enough to stand up to Chinese bullying.

“We urge Liberal MPs who care about these issues, who want to fight for democracy, to vote in favour of this important matter.

“It is time we stand as one. It is time we stand for Canada.”

The Conservative Opposition Day motion is:

That, given that (i) the People’s Republic of China, under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, is threatening Canada’s national interest and our values, including Canadians of Chinese origin within Canada’s borders, (ii) it is essential that Canada have a strong and principled foreign policy backed by action in concert with its allies, the House call upon the government to: (a) make a decision on Huawei’s involvement in Canada’s 5G network within 30 days of the adoption of this motion; and (b) develop a robust plan, as Australia has done, to combat China’s growing foreign operations here in Canada and its increasing intimidation of Canadians living in Canada, and table it within 30 days of the adoption of this motion.