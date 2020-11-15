MANITOUWADGE – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement calling for snow, heavy at times for the following areas:

6:27 AM EST Sunday 15 November 2020

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

The weather service says heavy snow is expected today. A total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible by the time the snow changes to scattered flurries early Monday morning.

This snow event is associated with a strengthening low pressure system that is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario today.