Travel Conditions could be Impacted

KENORA – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle alert for many parts of Western and Northern Ontario.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected to continue into this afternoon.

These weather conditions could impact flying conditions for Northern Ontario. If you are travelling either by road or air, check with 511 or your airline to ensure your flight is on time.

As we head into the winter season, it is key that you have your vehicle in the right condition for the colder weather, and have the needed supplies you need in order to manage if you are stranded.