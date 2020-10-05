At the age of 24, Sumedh started Basani Financial, a financial services company that was designed to serve the modern-day insurance agent needs. In the course of two years, Sumedh’sfinancial platform has achieved uncapped levels of growth, becoming one of the fastest growing financial firms in the United States. Sumedh is now one of the most respected insurance and healthcare professionals in the financial services sector.

According to Sumedh, the vision for Basani Financial was something that started the day he entered the financial services industry. Like many agents, he had always hoped to open his own company one day, but for reasons of his own. It seems that many of us all want to own our own business and have our name on the door, but Sumedh’s motives to create his own financial firm in an effort to bring a greater awareness to the financial services space. Sumedh’s main goal was to provide a sophisticated platform that granted agents access to top level products and carriers from the entire market, matching customers with the services and solutions that serve them the best.

According to Sumedh, the success he has achieved with Basani Financial is something that came with a lot of sacrifice. “Sacrifice is required for success,” Sumedh says, and he ultimately expressed his beliefs on how many entrepreneurs do not comprehend the sheer level of investment needed to grow a successful business. The investment defined here, as defined by Sumedh, is time, money and energy placed toward the vision. On a day to day basis, Sumedh practices a great deal of patience and dedication to his organizations, as he believes spending countless hours on the business is non-negotiable. He takes very few weekends off, and invests the majority of his profits back into his businesses to promote more company growth. “There are no days off, there are no easy decisions, and ultimately if you sacrifice enough you will start to see a return,” explained Sumedh. In addition to this Sumedh explained how people expect the profit and success too soon, and often don’t trust the process of growing their business.

The foundation of all of Sumedh’s companies involve trust and transparency. Basani Financial, in particular, focuses on clients and agents building relationships with one another in the effort to cover needs and gaps in financial portfolios. Basani Financial offers agents anexceptional opportunity in the financial services industry as it offers a proven system and platform that hasestablishedits effectiveness time and time again. The “engine” of Basani Financial is its unique data and training systems that agents have exclusive access to. This allow insurance and financial professionals to gain the an extreme advantage, as they have an entrée of fresh insurance leads and an arsenal of the most competitive carriers in the entire market updated daily. Sumedh also offers a great deal of personal business coaching which has turned failing agencies around and has fostered massive growth in his subsidiary organizations. The evolution of the financial services industry to a client driven marketplace is something Sumedh’s wishes to oversee and be a heavy influence of.

With the combination of Basani Financial’s platform and Sumedh’s financial consulting, agencies in partnership with Basani Financial have seen tremendous development and unobstructed potential in the financial industry. Another factor that played a large role in Sumedh’s success was his extensive knowledge in modern digital marketing. As an owner of his own marketing agency, Sumedh is an expert in lead development not only for the insurance space, but for tons of businesses his marketing agency consults for.Using his expertise in paid-ads in multiple platforms, Sumedh has connected thousands of insurance producers with interested clients. His dominance in the digital marketing space has gained him prodigious recognition in the lead generation space.

Sumedh has successfully introduced a new standard in the financial services industry and we are eager to see the new developments in this young entrepreneur’s career.