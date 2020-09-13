THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Get those plants covered for tonight. Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the southern parts of western Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Kenora, Dryden, and Atikokan.

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

The weather service advises that patchy frost is expected tonight into Monday morning across portions of the region. Ground temperatures will fall to near or below the freezing mark due to clearing skies and diminishing winds.

Taking care to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas and low lying areas..

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.