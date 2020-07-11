WELLAND ON – It does not happen often, but two ships in the Welland Canal collided.

The two ships, the Alanis and the Florence Spirit grazed sides in the incident which was recorded on video by Jeremy Barton and posted to social media.

A spokesperson for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation stated that there were no injuries and fortunately no cargo was spilled as a result of the collision

The Welland Canal remains open and traffic on the canal was uninterrupted by the collision.

The Alanis docked in Port Colborne for inspection, and the Florence Spirit is docked in Thorold.

Transport Canada is investigating.