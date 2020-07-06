THUNDER BAY – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the City of Thunder Bay.

2:57 PM EDT Monday 06 July 2020

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards:

– Damaging wind gusts to 90 km/h

– Nickel to toonie sized hail

Locations: Portions of northwestern Ontario including Thunder Bay, Atikokan and Upsala.

Timing: This afternoon and early evening

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees, and overturn large vehicles. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.