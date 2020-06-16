THUNDER BAY – Sports – Two outstanding graduating ThunderBolts swimmers will continue their swim careers at university in the fall.

Graduating Westgate student Emily Murphy has been accepted to the prestigious Arts and Science program at McMaster University in Hamilton. Only 70 students from across the country have been accepted to this innovative program which is unique in offering extensive integrated core curriculum divided between the Arts and the Sciences.

Murphy has also committed to swim for the Marauders. “I am looking forward to swimming Varsity and helping the Women Marauders compete against the best swim teams in the country,” said an exuberant Murphy. “I am excited to pursue both my athletic and academic goals,” she added.

Murphy has been a Thunderbolt since she was 11 years old. “Being a ‘bolt has taught me so much. I have learned the value of hard work, teamwork and perseverance,” added Murphy.

Tommaso Panizza, head coach for the ThunderBolts, has high praise for Murphy. “In the last two years, Emily has grown so much as a swimmer and as a young woman. She deserves this great opportunity with the Marauders. I am excited to see what the future will bring her,” said Panizza.

Joining Murphy in Southern Ontario will be Hammarskjold’s graduating student Zoe Hunt. Hunt has been a ThunderBolt for the last ten years. She has been accepted into Biology at the University of Waterloo in the fall. “I am nervous and excited to begin my university studies,” stated Hunt.

Zoe will be a significant loss for the ThunderBolts both as a swimmer and as an assistant coach. The Bolts’ loss will be Waterloo’s gain, competing for the Warriors in the pool.

“I am very excited to be swimming with the University of Waterloo Swim Team. My new coaches and teammates have been so welcoming. I am looking forward to having the opportunity to compete in the same meets with some of my Bolts teammates that have already graduated high school,” added Hunt.

“We have two excellent student athletes graduating from our program and I wish them well in their future endeavours,” added proud coach Panizza.