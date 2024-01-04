Repton School’s swimming team won multiple gold and bronze medals in this year’s English Schools Swimming Association (ESSA) National Teams Championships. The event brought together the top 24 teams from schools across the UK. Each team qualified regionally to earn the chance to compete at the championships.

Repton Swimming Triumphs at ESSA Championships 2023

On 18 November 2023, the Repton swimming team travelled to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham for the ESSA finals. The state-of-the-art venue hosted the 2022 Commonwealth Games’ swimming and diving events.

Swimmers from Repton School and Repton Prep, the independent school’s junior site for pupils aged 3-13, took part in the event.

Following a stellar performance, Repton’s swimming team secured four gold medals and four bronze medals in the 4 x 50-metre free relay and 4 x 50-metre medley relay events. This is the first time Repton has won gold at the ESSA National Teams Championships. The impressive haul placed Repton at the top of the medal table.

The success continued when the intermediate girls’ team made history by breaking the national record in the 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

The School called the outcome a “monumental achievement for Repton Swimming,” emphasising “the dedication and hard work put in by each swimmer.”

Repton’s Director of Swimming Ash Morris echoed the School’s delight with the progress of Repton’s swimmers. He highlighted the rewarding experience of preparing to compete for national medals against the UK’s top student swimmers in such a short space of time. He also emphasised the collective effort of everyone who worked hard to achieve such an exceptional outcome.

Morris added that success at the ESSA championships has created a “positive platform” for the swimmers to progress towards other goals this season. Many of Repton’s older pupils who are elite swimmers hope to qualify for the British Olympic trials in April 2024.

Full Results

The junior girls’ team (Years 7 and 8) won gold in the 4 x 50-metre free relay and 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

The intermediate girls’ team (Years 9 and 10) won gold in the 4 x 50-metre free relay and 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

The senior girls’ team (Years 11, 12, and 13) won bronze in the 4 x 50-metre free relay and 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

The intermediate boys’ team (Years 9 and 10) won bronze in the 4 x 50-metre free relay and 4 x 50-metre medley relay.

The senior boys’ team (Years 11, 12, and 13) placed fifth in the 4 x 50-metre free relay.

Repton School’s Elite Swimming Programme

Repton School has a six-lane, 25-metre indoor swimming pool with a spectator area. World champion swimmer Adam Peaty used the pool as his main training venue in the four-year lead-up to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

All Repton pupils can take swimming lessons throughout the week. The School provides them with ample access to the pool and coaching.

Morris became Repton’s director of swimming in November 2022. He joined the School from Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai. Morris was a Hamilton Aquatics coach for 13 years. During this time, he supported more than 30 junior and senior international swimmers. He also helped the programme grow to a membership of over 5,000.

Morris now oversees Repton’s swimming programme and experienced coaching team. Under his leadership, the swimming programme has gone from strength to strength, offering a first-rate training programme alongside an illustrious Repton education.

Twice a week, the School’s most promising swimmers receive pool sessions with specialised strength and conditioning coaches. Pupils also have access to a custom strength and conditioning gym in the School’s sports clinic to support their physical progress and any rehabilitation needs.

Repton established a performance training group called Repton Swimming in 2019. Swim England has granted the group fully affiliated club status. As a result, Repton takes part in school competitions and competitions within the Swim England framework.

Focus Sports at Repton School

Swimming is one of six focus sports at Repton, which form part of the School’s wider sports programme. The other focus sports are netball, hockey, cricket, football, and tennis.

Repton’s coaching staff have international experience and bring a wealth of knowledge and specialised support to all pupils.