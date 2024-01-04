FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Residents in Fort Frances are waking up to a chilly -11°C morning under cloudy skies. The day is expected to remain cloudy with a 40% chance of light snow, transitioning to a mix of sun and cloud later. Light winds up to 15 km/h will bring the wind chill down to around -17°C, with the day’s high just reaching -8°C. The UV index stays low, typical for winter days.

Dressing for the Chill: In these freezing temperatures, it’s important to layer up. Start with a moisture-wicking base layer, add an insulating middle layer, and top it off with a windproof and waterproof outer layer. Don’t forget your winter accessories – gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf are essential to protect from the cold wind. Insulated, waterproof footwear is also a must.

Upcoming Weather: The evening and night will see an increase in cloudiness, maintaining a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C. The cold trend continues into Friday and Saturday, with cloudy skies, occasional flurries, and highs hovering around -5°C to -6°C. Snow chances persist into the weekend, making for a consistently wintry scene.

Weather Trivia: