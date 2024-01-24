Submitted by Andrea Shepard and Natalie Lehto

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – This past weekend over 800 swimmers from around Ontario and Eastern Canada competed at the MAC Winter Invitational. There were 24 swimmers from Thunder Bay qualified to compete and from those came an impressive 6th place (women’s) and 13th place (men’s) out of the twenty-nine teams in attendance. We are excited to share that every swimmer on the Bolts team swam personal bests, with many reaching qualifying times for provincial and national level meets.

Stand out performances with podium finishes were from Sierra Bourgeois (1silver 2 bronze), Jack Dennis (1gold 4 silver 1bronze),Grace Massaro (1bronze) and Roxanna Ramirez (1silver). Jed Demillo broke Sam Chisholm’s Thunderbolts Club Record in the 50 Fly.

Top 10 finishers included Abbi Brown, Taylor Brown, Maggie Chisholm, Jed Demillo, Daniel Giardetti, Maddy Giardetti, Marco Martino, Evelyn McMahan, Eloise Rose-Weston, And Vaughan Shippam.



Multiple other swimmers qualified for finals including Riley Agar, Samantha Bergamo, Zaejan Gesta and Dante Martino.

With a quick turnaround in our competition schedule, the next event will be our very own Thunderbolt hosted NWO meet at the Canada Games Complex coming up this weekend. Teams from across the region will vie for high points. Come out and watch some great racing!

Go Bolts!