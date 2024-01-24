Current Weather Scenario in Vermillion Bay and Dryden

Dryden – Weather – As of 6:19 PM EST on January 24, 2024, a Freezing Drizzle Advisory has been issued for Vermillion Bay and Dryden. Current conditions include light freezing rain with a temperature of -1.7°C, a dew point of -2.0°C, and a humidity of 98%.

The wind is blowing from the west at 8 km/h, creating a wind chill factor of -5°C. Visibility is reduced to 3 kilometers due to the freezing rain.

Advisory Details

The advisory highlights the hazard of ice accretion from the freezing drizzle. This weather event is expected to continue throughout the evening and into the night. The freezing drizzle has already been observed in various parts of northwestern Ontario, including Dryden. These conditions are likely to result in icy and slippery highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots, with the potential for thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow

The forecast for tonight includes periods of freezing drizzle with a low temperature of -3°C and wind chill near -5°C. Winds are expected to be up to 15 km/h. For Thursday, January 25, the forecast predicts cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 0°C with a wind chill of -5°C in the morning. Thursday night will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries in the evening and a low of -6°C.