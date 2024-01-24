(KAPUSKASING, ON) – The James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a case involving a counterfeit $50 bill used at a Kapuskasing business. This incident, reported to the OPP on January 23, 2024, emphasizes the need for heightened awareness regarding fake currency.

Incident in Kapuskasing: Counterfeit Currency Reported

The counterfeit bill was discovered at a business located on Brunetville Road in Kapuskasing. The OPP received the report shortly after 7:00 p.m., with the fake bill being used within the preceding ten days. Though the investigation has not led to the identification of a suspect, it serves as a critical reminder for the public to remain vigilant about the potential circulation of counterfeit money.

Tips on Spotting Fake Bills: What You Need to Know

In light of this incident, the OPP and the Bank of Canada offer essential tips for identifying counterfeit notes. Key features to look for include:

The unique texture of the polymer note with transparent areas.

Raised ink on the note’s large portrait, number, and the phrase “Bank of Canada.”

A metallic portrait and building visible in the large transparent window, changing colors when tilted.

Numbers that match the note’s value, some appearing in reverse, in and around the large window.

Maple leaves bordering the large window, with some extending into it.

Responding to Counterfeit Money: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you encounter a suspicious bill, follow these steps:

Politely refuse the note and explain your suspicions. Request another form of payment, checking it as well. Advise the customer to verify the note with local authorities. Report the incident to local police for further investigation.

Protecting Your Finances: Police and Bank of Canada Resources

For more comprehensive information on counterfeit prevention and detection, visit the Bank of Canada’s dedicated webpage at Bank of Canada Counterfeit Prevention.

Stay informed and protect your finances by being aware of these safety measures.