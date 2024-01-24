Kenora – WEATHER – A Freezing Drizzle Advisory is in effect for Kenora, including Grassy Narrows, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Sioux Narrows, Dryden, and Vermilion Bay. The primary concern is ice accretion from freezing drizzle, which is expected to continue through the evening and into the night. This weather phenomenon has been reported over various parts of northwestern Ontario, and the conditions are favourable for its continuation.

Forecast for Tonight and Tomorrow

For tonight, the forecast in Kenora includes cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries and a risk of freezing drizzle. The wind is expected to become southward at 20 km/h later in the evening. The temperature will be steady near -4°C with a wind chill near -10°C. On Wednesday, January 24, the day will be cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and continued risk of freezing drizzle.

The wind will be from the south at 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. The high is expected to be -1°C with a wind chill of -12°C in the morning and -3°C in the afternoon. The night will be cloudy with a low of -4°C.