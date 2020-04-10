THUNDER BAY – Premier Ford has asked that most businesses close for Good Friday. Across the city that is the case for the most part. Safeway, Metro, George’s Market and the Real Canadian Superstore are closed.

Skaf’s Just Basics in Current River is open as are Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the city.

The Beer Store and the LCBO are closed, as are government offices.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on the new enhanced Sunday schedule. Board from the back of the bus and please ensure that the travel you are making is essential.

We will update this list as we get word on additional openings.

If you are out, please practice social distancing and help flatten the curve of COVID-19.