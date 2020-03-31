THUNDER BAY – City Council has approved an number of recommendations made by City Administration including deferral of the due date for the interim tax levy installment to assist those financially impacted by COVID-19.

This two-month grace period is among a number of financial relief measures approved by City Council on Monday night.

Other measures include waiving penalties on water bills that are due April, May, and June, extension of the application due date to Sept. 1 for tax and water credit rebates for low-income seniors and persons with disabilities, and the creation of a $235,000 emergency fund for Community, Youth and Cultural Funding program recipients. A fact sheet on the measures will be available later today and the application process for the emergency fund is in development.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to pay their water bills when they come due, but if they are unable to pay, they will have an additional 90 days to pay without penalty or late fees. The May 6 tax installment is now due July 8. Residents and businesses may choose to pay their tax installment early or they may wait until July 8 with no penalty. Monthly payment plans with continue as scheduled.

To cancel pre-authorized withdrawals, contact the City by email at taxandwater@thunderbay.ca with your name and address of the property. Call the Revenue office at 625-2255 beginning April 1 with any additional questions.

Transit to Reduce Service Starting April 5

City Council has authorized the Manager of Thunder Bay Transit to make transit service reductions as required. The Bus schedules will be revised this week and go into effect on Sunday, April 5.

To the extent possible, routes will be maintained, though hours of services and frequencies will be adjusted affected. Further information will be provided later this week.

All Outdoor Recreational Amenities Closed

As per the Ontario Government’s Declaration to stop the spread of COVID-19, all outdoor recreational amenities are closed indefinitely including, but not limited to:

Playgrounds

Benches

Sports fields

Basketball and tennis courts

Off-leash dog parks

Beaches

Skateboard and BMX parks

Picnic areas

Outdoor community gardens

Park shelters

Outdoor exercise equipment

Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren’t otherwise closed will remain available for use, but individuals must maintain the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others, about the length of a hockey stick.

Only Toilet Paper Should be Flushed Down the Drain

Wastewater Collection Staff cleared a sewer blockage yesterday from a mass of wipes that was around eight to nine metres long. Residents must not flush wipes down the drain even if they are advertised as flushable.

Wipes can block homeowner and municipal sewer pipes causing sewer backups and disruptions to the treatment processes at the Water Pollution Control Plant. Only toilet paper should be flushed down the drain.

Water Fill Stations Still Operating

The City continues to operate and maintain two residential water fill stations/tap houses (Valley Street Water Fill Station and Highway 61 Water Fill Station) to provide rural Thunder Bay residents with potable water. There is also one water fill station for commercial use only (Central Avenue Water Fill Station).

Residents can buy residential fobs at the following locations:

Oliver Road Can-op, 1419 Oliver Rd.

South Neebing Variety, 2060 Hwy 61 (Hwy 61 at Mountain Rd.)

To arrange or refill a commercial fob, customers can call 625-2249 to purchase a fob or re-load it over the phone using a credit card. New fobs will be mailed out to customers.

UPDATED: Make an Appointment for Important Business with the City by Phone

City services information and appointment bookings:

Animal Services: 684-2156

City Hall Services (Office of the City Clerk, Commissioners of Oath, Marriage License, Lottery License): 625-2230

Parking Authority: 625-2370

Mountainview Cemetery: 625-3014

Building Services: 625-2578 or 625-2725, or email pkok@thunderbay.ca

Planning Services: 625-2542 or 625-2531, or email lmceachern@thunderbay.ca

Licensing & Enforcement: 621-4082, or email sherman@thunderbay.ca

Realty Services: 625-2911, or email jdepeuter@thunderbay.ca

Driveway Permits, Heavy/Oversized Load Applications, Sewer and Water Connections/Disconnections, Park Bookings, Contract Books for Capital Projects, Golf Services, Marina Contracts, and General Engineering Inquiries: 625-2266

Decisions on programs and services are being made on a daily basis. For the most up-to-date list of service changes, and additional city service information lines, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/coronavirus

For public health information, visit: