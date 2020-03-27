THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement for the Lakehead Region including the City of Thunder Bay, Municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah and the Townships of O’Connor, Conmee, Gillies, and Dorion.

Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend with precipitation starting Saturday evening. Approximately 25 to 35 millimeters of precipitation is forecasted over the weekend. Snowpack is above average for this time of year.

Environment Canada is calling for rain or snow by Sunday. There are currently no weather alerts.

Residents should exercise special caution around rivers and streams. The forecasted warm temperatures and heavy precipitation will increase melting and degrade snowpack and river ice, resulting in runoff to area watercourses. Flooding from rivers or lakes is not anticipated at this time; however, water is likely to accumulate on roadways, parking lots, and flat or low-lying areas

All residents, especially those in low-lying areas, are encouraged to monitor the conditions that are developing. Banks adjacent to rivers and creeks become very slippery with precipitation and melting conditions. Parents are encouraged to keep their children and pets away from watercourses and water bodies with open water, and exercise caution around frozen areas as ice conditions will begin to deteriorate.

Municipalities are encouraged to monitor for frozen culverts and low-lying areas and respond to high water levels as necessary.

As part of the Authority’s Flood Warning System, staff will continue to monitor conditions and will issue updates as warranted.

WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT-FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snowmelt, high winds or other conditions