THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada says there is still up to fourteen hours of snow to come.

11:46 AM EST Thursday 05 March 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant snowfall will continue today. The weather service says that snow will continue today before coming to an end this evening.

Total snowfall amounts near 15 cm are expected with the highest amounts falling this morning and afternoon.