The arrest comes following an overnight incident that left one person dead, and one other injured. The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were dispatched to reports of an assault in progress in the 100 block of Picton Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, March 3. When officers arrived they located two female victims outside near the street.

Paramedics transported both to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of their injuries. One victim died from those injuries, the other remains in the hospital.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is now involved in this investigation. A large police presence remains in the area as investigators process the scene.

The accused appeared in bail court today to face the charges of Aggravated Assault and Second-Degree Murder.

If any residents, in the immediate area, see potential evidence on their property they are urged not to touch the item and please contact the Thunder Bay Police immediately. The public are being asked to stay away from the area at this time.

If you have any information that may assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.