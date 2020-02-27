THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Federal Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay was in Thunder Bay today for a meet and greet with local Conservatives.

MacKay was greeted by protesters outside of the Finnish Labour Hall there to protest comments the leadership candidate had made on Twitter. The group, organized by Fort William First Nation Chief Peter Collins and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler.

Over recent weeks, MacKay has tweeted support for individuals in Alberta who took it upon themselves to dismantle a blockade on a railway track.

MacKay told NetNewsLedger that “What I did was recognize that the individuals took it upon themselves to move material that was blocking a railway. This was not a counter-protest. This was not anything other than people doing something that I think was the responsible thing to do”.

MacKay’s message to the Conservative audience inside was that Canada needs to get back to basics and build an economy that lets our country thrive.

Thunder Bay Police closed down Bay Street today from 2:00 PM until after the Conservative event was ended. There were about 150 people who turned out to protest MacKay’s visit to the city, including NAN, FWFN, OPSEU and CUPE representatives.

Inside the Finnish Labour Hall, the meeting was upbeat, and it seemed some were either surprised or relieved that the protesters were peaceful.

Conservatives will select their next leader on June 27, 2020, in Toronto.