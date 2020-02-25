THUNDER BAY – Monday morning, an apparently impaired driver was clocked travelling 25 km/h over the posted speed limit on Cumberland Street. A Thunder Bay Police Service officer was travelling Northbound on Cumberland Street at about 10:30 aam. on Monday, February 24, 2020, when he observed a vehicle travelling southbound at a high rate of speed.

Radar confirmed the vehicle was travelling nearly 75 km/h on a section of roadway with a maximum posted speed limit of 50 km/h. The officer conducted a traffic stop, at which point the driver was informed they had been pulled over for speeding.

TBPS report that “The motorist told the officer he did not have a licence and did not have any documents for the vehicle. The driver then told the officer that his licence was suspended for previously driving under suspension.”

During this conversation, the officer noticed several signs that the driver may be impaired by drugs. Further investigation by the officer confirmed the driver was on a suspended licence, and also revealed the driver had outstanding warrants with the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The male was arrested by the police officer without incident.

A Drug Recognition Expert examined the motorist at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters and was able to determine that he was impaired by drugs.

As a result, a 42-year-old Thunder Bay man now faces charges including Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs, Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited, and Breach of Probation.

The driver was released from custody with a future court appearance date.