THUNDER BAY – At approximately 3:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Harbour Expressway and Memorial Avenue.

Follow-up information provided by fire dispatch to the responding crews indicated that a forklift had fallen off a transport truck and landed in the proximity of the intersection.

Fire crews confirmed that a forklift, as well as an additional loaded pallet with heavy machinery equipment, had fallen off a moving transport truck when the load shifted and came off the back of the vehicle, taking the rear doors completely off the rear of the truck also.

Firefighters assessed the scene and nearby vehicles for possible involvement or injuries. No other vehicles were involved in this incident. Firefighters worked to secure a propane tank that was attached to the forklift as it had been compromised as a result of the fall onto the roadway.

Police also responded to the scene and are investigating.

Harbour Ice is Dangerous

At 3:45 pm on Friday, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a call about a possible ice rescue in the harbour waters inside the break wall.

A person on the ice was reported by a 911 caller.

TBFR ice rescue response teams responded with multiple units including a TBFR Air Boat. The Air Boat was deployed and travelled all the way to the break wall to safely retrieve the recreationalist who had wandered onto the ice. The lone male was brought to the marina boat launch where waiting police officers spoke to the male.

TBFR wishes to remind Thunder Bay residents that travelling out on to the ice within the harbour break wall area is strictly prohibited by the Port Authority of Thunder Bay.

The ice in this area is deemed unsafe due to recent ship traffic within the port waters in various areas. Permission to venture on to the ice for any reason must first be obtained by the Port Authority, or the Harbour Master.