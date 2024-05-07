THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue (TBFR) swiftly managed a critical situation following a vehicle collision into a building on the 500 block of Redwood Ave West. The incident, which occurred close to midnight, prompted an urgent response from local fire units.

Swift Action by TBFR

The first responders at the scene performed a quick assessment to ensure no one was trapped inside the vehicle or the affected building. These timely efforts ensured that all occupants were safely evacuated, preventing any casualties.

Details of the Incident

Upon collision, the vehicle ignited, leading to fears of a significant fire threat to the building. However, the fire was contained to the vehicle itself and was quickly extinguished by TBFR crews, stopping it from spreading to the building structure.