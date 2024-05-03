Kenora and Rainy River Districts, ON – The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre (NOIC), Northern Ontario Angels (NOA), and Northwest Business Centre (NWBC), are pleased to announce the winners of the 3rd Annual NWO Pitch It event. The event saw entrepreneurs from the Kenora and Rainy River Districts pitch their business ideas and proposed business expansions for a chance to win $10,000 in cash prizes and $1,000 in vouchers for IP support.

The event aired live on April 25th, 2024. Applications for the competition were open for a two-week period and saw over 30 individuals and businesses submit their business ideas and proposed expansions for a chance at the prizes. Over 178 people watched the event and over 790 people voted for people’s choice.

“We are really starting to see support for the NWO Pitch It event grow. We had overwhelming support from sponsors, and we were beyond pleased with the response to the call for applications” said Carole Long, Business Advisor with the NOIC. “This year’s top 5 finalists all had incredible pitches and made it a very tough decision for our judges.”

Cierra Parkhill, Manager at the Northwest Business Centre, stated, “The 3rd Annual NWO Pitch It competition was a resounding success, showcasing the exceptional entrepreneurial talent within our region. Entrepreneurs from diverse industries and backgrounds presented their innovative business ideas with passion, making this year’s competition truly inspiring. Congratulations to all participants for their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future.”

Ian Lane, Executive Director for Northern Ontario Angels, stated “We are pleased to have once again participated in this event. Pitch It provides the opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas and innovation to a wide audience and be recognized for it. With the number of applications received this year, it is clear that the region has the potential to create many new businesses and jobs for the Northwest. We wish all of the entrepreneurs continued success!”

The top five submissions were chosen by the internal planning committee to pitch their business development and expansion ideas in front of a panel of judges. Three judges from across the two districts were chosen to determine the winners.

Prizes for the event were one-hundred percent sponsor-driven from various businesses and business support organizations throughout the two Districts, including: Copperfin Credit Union, BDC, Camp Tech, The Standard Insurance, Lake of the Woods Brewing Company, Bereskin and Parr, Northwest Training and Adjustment Board, Northern Ontario Angels, City of Kenora, Northwest Business Centre, Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Patricia Area Community Endeavours, Northwest Region Community Futures Development Corporations, and Cliff Lake Entrepreneur Advisors.

To watch the event please visit: NWO Pitch It 2024 (youtube.com)

The Judges: