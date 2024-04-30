THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – This morning the mist coming down was hard to decide if it was little snow flurries or tiny rain drops. The cool morning temperatures were above zero so it is likely it was rain.

Thunder Bay starts the morning with light rain and cool temperatures, marking a damp start to the day.

The weather conditions, as observed at Thunder Bay Airport, suggest a mild but wet day ahead, with a gradual clearing expected into the evening.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 7:00 AM EDT, the temperature in Thunder Bay is moderately cool at 1.5°C with near-saturated humidity at 98%. The dew point is close behind at 1.2°C. A light west wind is blowing at 6 km/h, enhancing the chilly feel of the morning. Visibility is fairly good at 16 kilometers despite the rain.

The barometric pressure is at 101.0 kPa and is currently on the rise, indicating a slow but steady improvement in weather conditions.

Expected Conditions

Today, the forecast remains cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches that have set in will dissipate as the morning progresses. The high for today will reach a more comfortable 10°C with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, the cloud cover will continue, and periods of rain are expected to begin overnight. Fog patches will develop again, with winds shifting to the east and increasing to 20 km/h before morning. The temperature will drop slightly to a low of plus 2°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

The extended forecast for Wednesday includes periods of rain ending in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies. Winds from the east at 20 km/h will become light late in the morning. The high will slightly decrease to 8°C, with the UV index dropping to 3. The night promises clearer skies with a low of plus 1°C.

Thursday will see a return to cloudy conditions with a high of 14°C. The night will bring a 60% chance of showers, with temperatures remaining mild at a low of plus 5°C.

Friday continues with cloudy skies and a consistent 60% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be 11°C, and the night will see continued showers with a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s wet and cool weather, it’s best to wear a waterproof jacket and sturdy, water-resistant shoes. As the temperature will rise only modestly, maintaining layers that can be adjusted for warmer periods in the afternoon is advisable.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s climate is influenced significantly by Lake Superior, which can moderate temperatures but also contributes to frequent and sudden weather changes, particularly in spring and fall.