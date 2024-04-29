Winnipeg – Weather – While we all as Canadians talk about the weather, with last night’s 5-1 loss by the Winnipeg Jets putting the team on the brink of elimination from the NHL playoffs, today many Winnipeggers are likely to feel as cloudy as the weather forecast.

Winnipeggers wake up to mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures early this Monday morning, as reported by Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Rain is on the horizon, marking a damp start to the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

At 5:00 AM CDT, the temperature in Winnipeg is 3.2°C under mostly cloudy conditions. The dew point is at -3.1°C, creating a humidity level of 63%. East winds are currently blowing at 18 km/h, which will lighten as the day progresses. Visibility is good at 24 km.

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg will experience cloudy skies with periods of rain beginning early in the morning. Winds from the east at 20 km/h will become lighter in the afternoon, and temperatures are expected to peak at 7°C. The UV index remains low at 2.

Tonight, the sky will clear up partially, setting the stage for a colder night with a low of around 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Tuesday, April 30, promises a sunny start with increasing cloudiness by late afternoon. The temperature will warm up to a pleasant 13°C, with a high UV index of 6 indicating significant solar exposure.

The night will bring rain again with temperatures holding steady at around 3°C.

Wednesday, May 1, will continue with rainy conditions, with a high of 12°C during the day. The weather will clear by nightfall, and temperatures will drop slightly to 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating conditions, layering will be essential for Winnipeg residents. A waterproof jacket and an umbrella will be necessary for the rainy periods. Lighter layers can be worn underneath for the warmer parts of the day.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Winnipeg is one of Canada’s windiest cities, which can dramatically affect local weather conditions, especially when combined with rain and temperature shifts.