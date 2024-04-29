Sioux Lookout – Weather – Just another northern weather Monday. If you look at the weather today and not the calendar, you might think it was March not the end of April.

Sioux Lookout faces chilly conditions this morning, with temperatures just below freezing and a forecast that includes snow mixed with ice pellets. The Sioux Lookout Airport recorded these early conditions, signalling a frosty start to the week.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT, it’s mostly cloudy with a temperature of -1.1°C and a dew point of -6.5°C. Humidity stands at 67%, and east winds are blowing at 13 km/h, contributing to a wind chill factor of -5. Visibility is excellent at 24 km under the current cloud cover.

Expected Conditions

Today, the weather will shift to cloudy with periods of snow and ice pellets accumulating up to 2 cm. East winds will increase to 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will peak at just above freezing at 1°C, though wind chill values will make it feel as cold as -7°C this morning.

Tonight, the snow is expected to taper off late in the evening, leaving cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries. Winds will lessen to a light breeze later in the evening. The low will hover around -1°C, with wind chill making it feel like -3°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Tuesday, April 30, conditions will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of morning flurries. Winds will be mild up to 15 km/h, with temperatures rising to a more comfortable 9°C by the afternoon, though the morning might still feel as cold as -3°C due to residual wind chill.

Wednesday, May 1, promises cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries, and a higher daytime high of 13°C. The variability continues into the night with cloudy conditions and a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries, with a low around 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the forecast, residents should dress warmly to handle the near-freezing temperatures and potential wind chills. A layered approach with thermal wear, a heavy jacket, and accessories like gloves and hats will be essential for comfort.

Weather Trivia

Interesting fact: Sioux Lookout’s transitional climate can often lead to rapid weather changes, especially during the spring months, which can sometimes produce sudden snowfalls even as temperatures begin to rise.