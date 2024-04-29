Thunder Bay – Weather – Across the region there are freezing rain advisories and warnings issued by the NetNewsLedger Weather Desk©. Thunder Bay and Superior West are under a freezing rain advisory.

Freezing Rain Warnings are in effect for the Northshore of Lake Superior with Marathon to Schrieber and Wawa both under warnings.

This weather event is triggered by a low-pressure system impacting the region, which could lead to slippery conditions due to freezing rain, especially during the morning and potentially extending into the afternoon in some areas.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM EDT at Thunder Bay Airport, the weather is characterized by light rain with a temperature of 2.4°C. The barometric pressure is falling, currently at 101.8 kPa. Humidity levels are at 71% with east winds blowing at 31 km/h and gusting up to 47 km/h. Visibility stands at 24 km, providing clear views despite the precipitation.

Expected Conditions

For the remainder of Monday, residents can expect periods of rain mixed with ice pellets and intermittent freezing rain, particularly in areas of higher elevation. Total rainfall is anticipated to be around 5 mm, with temperatures hovering around 3°C. The UV index will remain low at 2.

Overnight, rain is expected to cease after midnight, transitioning to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. Additional rainfall between 5 to 10 mm could occur, with winds from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h, calming towards morning. The low temperature will be around 1°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

On Tuesday, April 30, the forecast predicts a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 15°C. The night will bring cloudy conditions and a 60% chance of showers, with a low of 5°C.

Wednesday, May 1, will continue with a mix of sun and cloud, maintaining a 30% chance of showers and a high of 16°C. The night is expected to be marked by cloudy periods and a low temperature of 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the mixed and variable conditions, including freezing rain and fluctuating temperatures, residents are advised to wear layered clothing with a waterproof outer layer. Ice-resistant footwear is strongly recommended for Monday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences significant weather shifts in the spring, attributed to its geographic location near Lake Superior, which can dramatically affect local weather patterns.