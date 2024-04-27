Toronto – Weather – A weekend and rain. That is how today is shaping up in the Big Smoke.

Toronto is set for a variety of weather conditions this weekend, starting with light rain and potential thunderstorms, transitioning to periods of mixed sun and cloud. Residents should be prepared for fluctuating weather that may impact outdoor plans.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As observed at 7:21 AM EDT at Toronto Pearson International Airport, the temperature stands at 7.7°C with light rain falling. Humidity is high at 84%, and the east winds are gentle at 6 km/h. Visibility is relatively clear at 19 km, despite the rain. The atmospheric pressure is currently falling at 102.2 kPa, indicating that the weather may change as the day progresses.

Expected Conditions

Today’s light rain will give way to mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning. Rain will re-intensify, with the risk of a thunderstorm later in the day. Winds will shift southward, increasing to 20 km/h by late afternoon, and temperatures are expected to reach a high of 15°C, although the UV index will remain low at 2.

Tonight, conditions will become partly cloudy with a continued 40 percent chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The wind will taper off, and temperatures will maintain a mild low of 12°C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and potential thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon when winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h. Temperatures will be higher, especially away from Lake Ontario, reaching up to 23°C with a humidex making it feel like 27°C. Near the lake, cooler conditions will prevail with highs around 17°C.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers during the day and a high of 21°C. The night will bring a 60 percent chance of showers with lows staying around 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the varied conditions, it’s advisable to wear layers that can be adjusted easily. Waterproof gear will be essential, especially in the early part of the day and during thunderstorms. Light, breathable fabrics will help handle the higher humidex expected on Sunday.

Weather Trivia

Toronto’s geographic position on the shores of Lake Ontario often results in a phenomenon known as “lake-effect weather,” which can dramatically influence local weather patterns, particularly during transitional seasons like spring.