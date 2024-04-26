SIOUX LOOKOUT – Weather – The weekend is looking wet and wild for Sioux Lookout. The NetNewsLedger Weather Desk is calling for rain and even possible snow.

While most people plan for their weekend as a time for outdoors and fun, for Sioux Lookout it will be a variable weather pattern this weekend, starting from partly cloudy conditions today and leading into a rainy and possibly snowy Saturday. The city should prepare for fluctuating temperatures and mixed precipitation.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 5:00 AM CDT at Sioux Lookout Airport, it is partly cloudy with a temperature of 5.4°C. The dew point is at -4.0°C, and the humidity level is moderate at 51%. Winds are coming from the SSE at 10 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km. The barometric pressure is noted as falling, currently at 101.5 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today, Sioux Lookout will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of morning showers. Rain will start later in the afternoon as winds from the south pick up, reaching speeds of 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 17°C, accompanied by a high UV index of 6.

Tonight, periods of rain will continue, totaling 5 to 10 mm. Winds will remain strong from the south early in the evening but will become lighter later. The night will cool down significantly to a low of plus 2°C.

Saturday, April 27, will bring more rain, which may mix with snow by early afternoon and stop by late afternoon. Total rainfall could amount to another 5 to 10 mm. Wind direction will shift to the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with a much colder high of only plus 5°C and a low UV index of 2. The night will see cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, with temperatures dropping to minus 7°C.

Sunday, April 28, will brighten up with sunny skies and a high of 11°C. However, the night will turn cloudy again, with temperatures holding at a low of plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for a wet and chilly weekend with waterproof gear and layers that can accommodate the shifts from rain to potential snow. Warm footwear, hats, and gloves will be essential, especially on Saturday.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout once experienced a record-breaking April snowfall of over 30 cm in a single day, emphasizing the region’s potential for late-season winter weather surprises.