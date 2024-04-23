Greater Sudbury – Weather – It isn’t Saturday Night in Sudbury but it looks like the weather to paraphase iconic Stompin’ Tom Connors will be getting “Stinko”.

Rain and even possibly some snow flurries are possible today. Wednesday is going to feel far more like fall than springtime in Northeastern Ontario.

Today, Greater Sudbury is experiencing a dynamic weather pattern, marked by changes from rain to possible snow and even thunderstorms. The early morning observations from Greater Sudbury Airport set the stage for a day of shifting conditions that require preparation and caution.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : Currently at 5.9°C, with the day’s high expected to reach 10°C.

: Currently at 5.9°C, with the day’s high expected to reach 10°C. Wind : Starting from the south-southwest at 20 km/h, winds are predicted to increase significantly, shifting from southwest to north while gusting up to 50 km/h.

: Starting from the south-southwest at 20 km/h, winds are predicted to increase significantly, shifting from southwest to north while gusting up to 50 km/h. Barometric Pressure : 100.5 kPa, but showing a falling tendency, indicating incoming weather changes.

: 100.5 kPa, but showing a falling tendency, indicating incoming weather changes. Humidity : High at 71%, with a dew point of 1.1°C.

: High at 71%, with a dew point of 1.1°C. Visibility : Excellent at 32 km, although this may change with the day’s weather developments.

: Excellent at 32 km, although this may change with the day’s weather developments. Condition Summary: The day began mostly cloudy and is set to experience periods of rain early on, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon as the wind direction and speed change.

Tonight’s Forecast The evening will see periods of rain concluding, but clouds will linger with a 60% chance of transitioning into snowfall. Early thunderstorms are also a possibility. The winds will become northerly and strengthen to 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, which will significantly drop the temperature to a low of minus 15°C. Wind chill factors overnight could reach minus 22°C, indicating a sharply colder night.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Morning : Despite the sunny skies, the morning will start bitterly cold with a wind chill around minus 24°C.

: Despite the sunny skies, the morning will start bitterly cold with a wind chill around minus 24°C. Day : Winds will lighten, and the temperature will climb to a high of just plus 2°C under sunny conditions.

: Winds will lighten, and the temperature will climb to a high of just plus 2°C under sunny conditions. Night: Clear skies continue with a low of minus 8°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Sunny, with temperatures recovering to a more comfortable high of 10°C.

: Sunny, with temperatures recovering to a more comfortable high of 10°C. Night: Clear conditions persist, with an overnight low of minus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations Given today’s variable conditions, residents should prepare for both wet and cold weather. Waterproof jackets and sturdy boots are essential for the rain and potential snow, while layers are recommended to adjust to the changing temperatures, especially with the significant wind chill expected.

Weather Trivia Did you know? Greater Sudbury once recorded a dramatic temperature drop from 10°C to minus 15°C within a single day in April 1996, similar to the swift changes expected today.