THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heading out on the road in the spring across much of Northern Ontario will see a really varied range of weather conditions. From warm to cold along with possible snow be ready for almost everything possible.

Remember there is a winter weather advisory in effect for the Northshore of Lake Superior along Highway 17.

Toronto Starting in Toronto, travellers will encounter mostly cloudy skies with the temperature around 10°C. Expect a 60 percent chance of showers by the afternoon as winds pick up, gusting from the southwest at 30 km/h to 50 km/h.

For those driving later in the day, be prepared for mainly cloudy conditions with occasional showers continuing into the night. Evening winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, and temperatures dropping to a low of 6°C.

Sudbury Heading north to Greater Sudbury, the conditions become more unsettled. Morning travellers will face cloudy skies with periods of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm by the afternoon.

Winds will be brisk, shifting from the southwest to the north at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at 10°C but drop sharply by evening to minus 15°C, with snow likely and a significant wind chill factor. Nighttime winds could gust as high as 60 km/h.

Thunder Bay Continuing west to Thunder Bay, expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers turning into flurries in the morning.

The local snow accumulation might reach up to 2 cm. Winds from the north will be strong at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h, with the temperature falling to zero by the afternoon. Evening conditions will clear up, but it will remain cold with a low of minus 8°C and wind chills near minus 13°C overnight.

Winnipeg The final leg into Winnipeg shows an improvement in weather conditions. Early morning travellers will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising from 3.8°C to a high of 10°C. Winds from the north will ease slightly to 20 km/h but still gust up to 40 km/h.

The evening will be clear with temperatures dropping to a chilly low of minus 5°C, and wind chill factors making it feel as cold as minus 9°C overnight.

Travel Advisory Travellers on this route should be prepared for varying and potentially challenging driving conditions, especially with the possibility of precipitation and strong winds.

For those driving through these areas, monitoring road conditions is crucial. Ensure your vehicle is equipped for sudden weather changes, particularly when moving from milder conditions in Toronto to the significantly colder and snowier conditions in Sudbury and beyond.

Stay Updated For the latest updates and road conditions, visit 511.ca, or follow their updates on Twitter at @511Ontario. This service provides real-time information on road conditions and traffic advisories, helping you navigate safely and efficiently on your journey from Toronto to Winnipeg.