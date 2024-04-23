There will be a new record low set today in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug as the morning temperature is a chilly -19c. The record cold set back in 2017 on this day was a “warm” -11.7c.

The northern communities including Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake are starting today with extreme for spring, cold conditions.

The clear skies and low temperatures recorded at Big Trout Lake Airport this morning emphasize the need for proper winter attire and precautions against frostbite.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : A severe -19.3°C, but with the sun shining.

: A severe -19.3°C, but with the sun shining. Wind : Northeast at 17 km/h with gusts up to 28 km/h.

: Northeast at 17 km/h with gusts up to 28 km/h. Barometric Pressure : High at 102.0 kPa, indicating stable weather.

: High at 102.0 kPa, indicating stable weather. Humidity : At 88%, a typical level for such cold.

: At 88%, a typical level for such cold. Wind Chill : An extreme -29, highlighting the risk of frostbite.

: An extreme -29, highlighting the risk of frostbite. Visibility : Good at 16 km, despite the cold.

: Good at 16 km, despite the cold. Condition Summary: Sunny morning, with a mix of sun and cloud expected later. The weather will clear around noon, but the wind chill factor will remain a concern.

Today’s Forecast Temperatures will rise slightly but remain below freezing at a high of minus 9°C. Wind chills will improve from -32 in the morning to -13 in the afternoon. Winds will decrease around noon, becoming lighter and shifting direction. Frostbite remains a risk due to the severe cold, and precautions should be maintained.

Tonight’s Forecast The night will be clear with winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop back to -17°C, with wind chill making it feel like -24 overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Day : The morning will start with severe wind chill at -22, but as the day progresses, winds will shift to the southwest and the temperature will rise to a high of plus 4°C, a significant improvement from today.

: The morning will start with severe wind chill at -22, but as the day progresses, winds will shift to the southwest and the temperature will rise to a high of plus 4°C, a significant improvement from today. Night: The evening will see cloudy periods with a low of plus 1°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a much warmer high of 12°C.

: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a much warmer high of 12°C. Night: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 6°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations Given the severe cold this morning, residents should dress in multiple insulating layers and cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite. Even as temperatures rise, staying prepared for sudden changes in weather is crucial.

Weather Trivia The drastic temperature swings seen in this region are not uncommon, with historical data showing rapid changes from deep freezes to mild weather within a matter of days during the spring months.