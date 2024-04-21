WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – This morning, Wasaho Cree Nation, Ontario’s northernmost community and current cold spot, faces severe winter challenges as temperatures plummet. With the mercury dropping to a chilling -22.9°C at Fort Severn Airport, the extreme cold has led to frozen water pipes, causing significant issues for residents needing access to running water.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 8:00 AM EDT, Wasaho Cree Nation is grappling with mostly cloudy skies and a frigid temperature of -22.9°C. The dew point is at -25.0°C, with humidity at 83%, creating a moisture-laden yet icy air mass. Westerly winds are blowing at 13 km/h, contributing to a biting wind chill of -32°C. Visibility stands at 16 km, somewhat obscured by the cloud cover.

Expected Conditions

Today, the community can expect a mix of sun and cloud with northwest winds increasing to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high for today is forecasted at -10°C, but the wind chill will reach as low as -34°C in the morning and -19°C in the afternoon, posing a risk of frostbite. The UV index will be moderate at 3.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h, becoming lighter in the evening. Temperatures are expected to fall to a low of -19°C, with wind chills reaching -20°C in the evening and dropping further to -26°C overnight.

Monday will see mainly cloudy skies with a few flurries starting around noon. Winds will shift to the northeast, increasing to 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will hover around -9°C, but wind chills in the morning will feel like -24°C and -18°C in the afternoon. The UV index is predicted to be low at 2.

Monday night will feature cloudy periods with a low of -22°C.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies with a high of -9°C, dropping to a clear night with a low of -14°C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with the highest temperature of the week at -1°C, falling to a clear night with a low of -11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the severe cold and risk of frostbite, residents are advised to wear multiple insulating layers, including thermal underwear, heavy coats, insulated boots, gloves, and hats. Cover all exposed skin when outdoors to prevent frostbite.

Community Alert

The impact of the extreme cold on local infrastructure, specifically the freezing of water pipes, requires immediate attention. Provincial Ontario leadership along with Community leadership are currently working on solutions to ensure vulnerable populations receive necessary support during this time.

Weather Trivia

Wasaho Cree Nation often experiences extreme winter conditions, marking it as one of Ontario’s most resilient communities. Historical records from 1999 show similar temperature drops that lasted for weeks, highlighting the community’s ongoing challenges with severe northern climates.