DRYDEN – WEATHER – Put the tanning plans away until Saturday, snow and rain will hold centre stage in our weather for the next two days. Friday looks like the last gasps of a dying “Old Man Winter” with snow forecast and a high of only plus one.

Fear not, this damp weather is good for the region as it is making up for the winter where there was not a lot of snow. Don’t get too worried however as only two centimeters of the white stuff is forecast for Friday.

A clear and crisp morning greets residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden, as observed at Dryden Airport. While the day starts with clear skies, the forecast predicts a transition to cloudier weather and varying precipitation as the day unfolds.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM CDT, the temperature at Dryden Airport is just above freezing at 0.1°C. The air is nearly saturated with humidity at 99%, and dew point temperatures are level with the current air temperature, indicating a high likelihood of further moisture in the air. Winds are from the south-southwest at 15 km/h, and visibility is good at 16 kilometers. The atmospheric pressure is steady at 100.9 kPa.

Expected Conditions

Today will start clear but will soon become cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries changing to rain showers later in the morning. Fog patches present earlier will dissipate as the morning progresses. Winds will shift to the southwest, increasing to 20 km/h, with periods of rain starting late this afternoon. The day’s high is expected to reach 7°C, with a moderate UV index of 3.

Tonight: The rain will continue, transitioning to snow after midnight as temperatures drop to a low of minus 1°C. Overnight, the wind chill is expected to feel like minus 6 due to lighter southwest winds.

Friday, April 19: Snow will persist through the morning, ending in the afternoon with cloudy skies and a 40% chance of flurries thereafter. Snow accumulation could reach 2 cm. Winds will be mild at up to 15 km/h, and temperatures will remain steady near plus 1°C, with morning wind chills around minus 6.

Night: The evening will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries, as temperatures plummet to minus 6°C.

Saturday, April 20: A sunny day is forecast with a pleasant high of 8°C and clear skies continuing into the night, where the temperature will drop to minus 4°C.

Sunday, April 21: The sunny weather extends into Sunday, warming up to a high of 11°C, followed by another clear and chilly night with a low of minus 3°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the transitioning weather from clear to snowy conditions, residents should prepare for cold and damp weather. Waterproof and layered clothing will be essential, along with warm footwear. As temperatures vary significantly, it’s wise to be prepared for sudden changes in weather.

Weather Trivia

Vermilion Bay and Dryden experience a wide range of weather patterns in spring, which can quickly shift from clear skies to snow due to their northern location and the influence of nearby large bodies of water.