THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO — As of the afternoon of April 15, 2024, Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services report no active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. The next update on the situation is scheduled for Thursday, April 18.

Current Fire Situation and Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard is currently rated as moderate in the southwestern parts of the Northwest Region, impacting areas around Dryden, Fort Frances, and Kenora. Residents and visitors in these areas are urged to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines to prevent any outbreaks.

Compliance with Outdoor Burning Regulations

With the fire season commencing on April 1, Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations are now in effect across the Northwest Fire Region. These regulations are crucial for safely managing yard waste and woody debris. Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services encourage the public to opt for alternatives such as composting or utilizing local landfill facilities to dispose of such materials.

For those who choose to conduct outdoor burning, it is required by law to ignite fires no sooner than two hours before sunset and to fully extinguish them no later than two hours after sunrise. Adequate tools and water must be available on-site to manage the fire effectively. Full details of the Outdoor Burning Regulations can be consulted to ensure compliance and safety.

Reporting Wildland Fires and Preventative Measures

To report a wildland fire north of the French and Mattawa rivers, the public should dial 310-FIRE. For fires south of these rivers, 9-1-1 should be contacted immediately.

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services also remind the community to stay informed about preventing wildland fires by following their social media accounts @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). For more detailed information regarding the current wildland fire situation or preventive tips, the public can visit www.ontario.ca/forestfire.