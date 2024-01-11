Thunder Bay – NEWS – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is actively probing the tragic death of a 21-year-old woman that occurred at a residence in Thunder Bay on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

The investigation is still in progress, with ongoing witness interviews and preliminary autopsy results.

While the SIU’s ability to disclose information is limited during this phase of the investigation, they have made some noteworthy findings after reviewing police communications recordings.

It has been confirmed that the initial 911 call received by the Thunder Bay Police Service did not pertain to any violence involving the woman in the home. Instead, the caller had informed the police that the woman was an unwanted visitor due to existing court conditions that prohibited her and her son (who was also present) from being around each other.

The caller expressed concern that her son might be in violation of these conditions and requested that the police intervene to remove the woman from the residence.

Subsequently, the same caller contacted the police to cancel the service call, reporting that the woman had left the premises.

The SIU is urging anyone who may possess information related to this investigation, including video footage or photos, to reach out to the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at SIU Appeals. The SIU continues to diligently work toward a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.