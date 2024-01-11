Attawapiskat First Nation, ON – NEWS – Two women were arrested on Tuesday following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking activity in Attawapiskat.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) took swift action after receiving information about individuals attempting to transport illicit drugs into the area.

Members of the NAPS Northeast Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a thorough investigation that led them to the suspects’ imminent arrival at the Attawapiskat airport. On Tuesday, January 9, 2024 around 3 p.m., officers successfully located and apprehended the two suspects without any further incident.

During the operation, law enforcement seized a quantity of suspected Oxycodone pills, suspected methamphetamine tablets, cash, and three pounds of cannabis.

Claudia KOOSTACHIN, 30, a resident of Attawapiskat, faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Jocelyn WESLEY, 41, also from Attawapiskat, is charged with:

Possession of Oxycodone for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of Over 30g Drive Cannabis (or Equivalent) in a Public Place

Both suspects appeared before bail court on Wednesday, January 10. KOOSTACHIN was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date, while WESLEY was released with conditions and a future court appearance date. The swift action taken by the NAPS highlights their commitment to maintaining the safety and well-being of the community of Attawapiskat.