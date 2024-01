Thunder Bay – LIVING – Say hello to Thunder Bay’s first baby of 2024.

It’s a girl! Paisley Autumn was born to parents Richard Dennis and Chantell Rauschning at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 9:12 a.m. on January 1st.

The Dennis family welcomed their third child and second daughter weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

The baby and mother are doing well.