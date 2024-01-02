Winnipeg – WEATHER – Good morning Winnipeggers! It’s a cold start to the day at -1°C with a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle.
Here’s your weather breakdown to help you plan your day:
Today (Tuesday, January 2):
- Current Condition: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of light snow.
- Temperature: Dropping to -4°C in the afternoon.
- Wind Chill: Feeling like -9°C this afternoon, so bundle up!
- Wind: Northwest winds at 20 km/h, becoming lighter as the day progresses.
- Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with thermal wear, a warm coat, and consider a hat and gloves to stay comfortable.
Tonight’s Forecast:
- Sky Condition: Cloudy initially, but skies will clear up as the evening progresses.
- Temperature: Plummeting to a low of -16°C.
- Wind Chill: -9°C in the evening, getting colder to -22°C overnight. Stay warm!
- Wind: North winds picking up to 20 km/h this evening.
What to Do Today?
Explore the animal kingdom at the Assiniboine Park Zoo; experience the wonders of plants at The Leaf, journey through the winding paths outdoors in the English Garden; let loose at the Nature Playground; admire art in the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden and the Pavilion, cross-country ski, skate and toboggan throughout the park.
Tomorrow (Wednesday, January 3):
- Sky Condition: A mix of sun and cloud expected throughout the day.
- High: Reaching -9°C.
- Night: Cloudy periods with a low of -12°C.
Extended Outlook:
- Weather Trivia: Did you know that Winnipeg is one of the coldest cities in Canada during winter? It’s important to dress accordingly to protect against frostbite and hypothermia.