Mother and Son Doing Fine!

THUNDER BAY – Living – It did not take long for Thunder Bay’s first baby of 2023 to arrive.

It’s a boy!

Bowtig Beardy was born to mother Kaya Beardy at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at 1:04 a.m. on January 1st.

Kaya Beardy welcomed her first son weighing 8 pounds.

Both the baby and mother are doing well.