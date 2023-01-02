Bake Your Own Bread at Home: It’s Easier Than You Think!

THUNDER BAY – Living – One of the most treasured memories for many people is the smell of fresh baked bread.

Bread is a simple and delicious food that has been enjoyed for centuries.

Bread is made from flour, water, yeast, and salt. Here is a basic recipe for making bread:

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 packet active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
  • 1 1/2 cups warm water

Instructions:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, sugar, and yeast.
  2. Add the warm water to the dry ingredients and mix until the dough comes together. You can use a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment, or mix by hand using a wooden spoon or your hands.
  3. Knead the dough for about 10 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. You can do this by hand on a lightly floured surface, or using the dough hook on a stand mixer.
  4. Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and set aside in a warm place to rise for about 1 hour, or until it has doubled in size.
  5. Punch down the dough to remove the air bubbles, and then shape it into a loaf. Place the loaf in a greased loaf pan.
  6. Cover the pan with a damp cloth and set aside in a warm place to rise again for about 30 minutes, or until the dough has risen to the top of the pan.
  7. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
  8. Bake the bread for 30-40 minutes, or until it is golden brown and sounds hollow when tapped.
  9. Remove the bread from the oven and transfer it to a wire rack to cool.

