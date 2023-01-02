THUNDER BAY – Living – One of the most treasured memories for many people is the smell of fresh baked bread.

Bread is a simple and delicious food that has been enjoyed for centuries.

Bread is made from flour, water, yeast, and salt. Here is a basic recipe for making bread:

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 packet active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)

1 1/2 cups warm water

Instructions: