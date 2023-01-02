THUNDER BAY – The COTB advises that beginning today, the sliding hill beside the outdoor tennis courts at Chapples will close and be relocated in preparation for construction of the new indoor tennis facility.

During the month of January, construction crews will move the soil from the existing hill to a new location south of Chapples Drive and west of the overflow parking lot. The work is expected to take the entire month of January.

The existing sliding hill will remain closed until the work is completed.

“The new hill will be taller and offer greater wind protection, making it more comfortable on windy days,” says Werner Schwar, Supervisor – Parks & Open Space Planning. “The cost to relocate the hill is being covered under the grant funding allocated to the indoor tennis facility.”

During the relocation, the Chapples Drive loop road will be closed to vehicles from approximately 8 am-6 pm. The road will reopen during non-work hours. Pedestrians will still be able to use the road at all times, but are urged to exercise caution in the area.

The new sledding hill is expected to open in early February, depending on snowfall amounts.