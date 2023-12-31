Fort Frances – WEATHER – Residents in Fort Frances can expect a cold but potentially sunny transition into the New Year. Here’s what the weather has in store:

Today’s Forecast (Sunday, December 31):

Morning: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light flurries. Bundle up, as the wind chill will make it feel as cold as -14°C.

Afternoon: The temperature will rise slightly to a high of -6°C, but the wind chill will still be felt at around -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layer up with warm clothes, and don't forget a hat and gloves to stay cozy.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Condition: Clear skies, perfect for any New Year’s Eve plans.

Temperature: Cooling down to a low of -13°C, with the wind chill dipping further to around -16°C.

Cooling down to a low of -13°C, with the wind chill dipping further to around -16°C. New Year’s Eve Tip: If you’re stepping out to celebrate, make sure to dress warmly to enjoy the festivities comfortably.

New Year’s Day Forecast (Monday, January 1):

Day: Welcoming the first day of 2023 with sunny skies and a high of 0°C.

Evening: The night might bring some cloudiness with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -7°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

Day and Night: Expect a cloudy day with a 30% chance of light flurries and a high of -2°C. The night remains cloudy with a similar chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances, known for its crisp and snowy winters, offers a picturesque setting to ring in the New Year, especially with its beautiful lakeside views.