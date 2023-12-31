Dryden – WEATHER – Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden, brace yourselves for a brisk end to the year with chances of flurries, but look forward to a sunny New Year’s Day.

Today’s Forecast (Sunday, December 31):

Morning: Cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of early morning flurries. Afternoon: Clearing expected, offering some respite from the snowy start.

Clearing expected, offering some respite from the snowy start. High Temperature: Reaching -8°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -18°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon.

Reaching -8°C, but the wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as -18°C in the morning and -13°C in the afternoon. Wardrobe Suggestion: Ensure to wear heavy winter clothing, including thermal layers, to keep warm against the chilly weather.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Condition: Expect a few clouds with light winds.

Expect a few clouds with light winds. Temperature: Dropping to a low of -12°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -18°C.

Dropping to a low of -12°C, with the wind chill making it feel closer to -18°C. New Year’s Eve Tip: If celebrating outdoors, wearing insulated clothing will be crucial to stay comfortably warm.

New Year’s Day Forecast (Monday, January 1):

Day: Welcoming 2023 with sunny skies and a high of -2°C, a pleasant change from the previous day’s cloudiness.

Welcoming 2023 with sunny skies and a high of -2°C, a pleasant change from the previous day’s cloudiness. Evening: The night will bring increased cloudiness with a 40% chance of flurries and a low of -7°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

Day and Night: Expect a cloudy day with a 40% chance of flurries and a high of -4°C. The night remains cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Weather Trivia: The region of Vermilion Bay and Dryden is known for its fluctuating temperatures during the winter, often presenting residents with a mix of sunny and snowy days.